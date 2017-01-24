Man charged with kidnapping wife in Madison County

by Mallory Cooke

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Patrick Lamar Moore appeared Tuesday in Madison County General Sessions Court, charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault.

“Mr. Moore, you’ve got two felony charges, so I’m not going to ask you how you plead,” Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. said.

Investigators said Moore kidnapped his wife Monday from a house on Highway 18, then put her in the trunk and took off. “He had actually taken her by force out of the house,” Madison County Sheriff John Mehr said.

Investigators said the alleged victim told them Moore strangled her before putting her in the trunk. Deputies said they found red marks around the alleged victim’s neck and upper chest area.

Mehr said she escaped thanks to the emergency hatch, then got in the car with a good Samaritan. “She jumps out when he slows down,” Mehr said.

Investigators said that good Samaritan kept an eye on the suspect and followed him until law enforcement arrived.

Mehr said they arrested Moore in Chester County near Henderson. “They had to Tase him more than one time and then finally got him under control,” Mehr said.

Harvey set Moore’s bond at $200,000. Moore told the judge he is going to try and come up with the money. “If you can make that bond, you can certainly hire an attorney,” Harvey said.

The judge told Moore he cannot threaten or contact the alleged victim. Harvey said firearms and alcohol are also off limits for Moore.

Moore told the judge he lives in Corinth, Miss., but recently got a job in this area. Moore is scheduled to return to court at 1 p.m. Feb. 23.