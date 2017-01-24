Mr. Food recipe for Cheesy Potato Tot Chicken

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

3 cups frozen potato tots, thawed, broken apart

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 teaspoon salt, plus more for sprinkling

1/8 teaspoon black pepper, plus more for sprinkling

2 eggs

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Cooking spray

What To Do:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

In a shallow dish, combine potatoes, cheddar cheese, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; mix well. In another shallow dish, beat eggs.

Lightly sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper, then dip into eggs. Place chicken into potato mixture, evenly coating on both sides and pressing mixture into chicken. Place on baking sheet and lightly spray with cooking spray.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown and no longer pink in center.