Sheriff: Beware jury duty scam phone calls

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — If you get a threatening phone call about missing jury duty, think twice before providing any personal information.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been flooded with concerned citizens who have received the calls, according to a release from Public Information Officer Tom Mapes.

The caller claims the recipient has failed to appear for jury duty and must pay a fine or be arrested, according to the release. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office phone number shows up on caller ID to make the calls appear legitimate.

They claim the fine must be paid using a Green Dot card or other money card.

The callers sometimes use the name of a deceased deputy, including James Marshall or Keith Nelson.

The sheriff’s office does not make threatening phone calls, and this scheme is an attempt to steal money, according to the release.