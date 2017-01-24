A Few Showers Possible Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Monday

A warm front moving through West Tennessee is bringing temperatures into the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon! Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because we won’t have much tomorrow. An oncoming cold front will bring clouds, wind, and a chance for rain on Wednesday followed by a sharp drop in temperature.

TONIGHT

Expect the skies to remain mostly clear until after midnight when clouds move in. This, along with winds out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour will keep our overnight low temperatures to just the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s. We should stay dry overnight.

Tomorrow will be a warm day with highs in the lower to middle 60s thanks to strong winds from the south. Wind gusts could reach 25 miles per hour during the morning and afternoon. We’ll have a slight chance for a few scattered showers during the morning, afternoon, and early evening.

Colder weather will come on Thursday! We’re keeping an eye on a small possibility for snow flurries in the forecast too. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

