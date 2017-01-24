TDOT’s annual Safety Message Contest is back for 2017

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

NASHVILLE — One of Tennessee’s newest traditions has returned for 2017.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is looking for the Volunteer State’s best safety slogan designed by drivers.

Creative commuters can submit ideas for TDOT’s Safety Message Contest. Submissions must follow one of five categories including speeding and distracted driving.

A couple of last year’s best entries were “Eyes on the road and head out of your apps,” and the winner, “Texting and driving… Oh cell no!”

For more information including how to enter, visit the TDOT website at www.tn.gov/tdot.