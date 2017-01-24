Two arrested after Brownsville home invasion

by Amber Hughes

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police have made two arrests after a home invasion.

N early two weeks ago, Brownsville police responded to a home invasion on West Cooper Street after the resident, Jermaine Watkins, reported being assaulted in his own home.

“Suspects were trying to fire their weapon. The weapon would not fire, so they ended up beating him with the gun,” Brownsville Assistant Chief of Police Kelvin Evans said.

Jadarious Jones was one of two suspects arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. The second suspect was a 17-year-old juvenile.

Thanks to help from neighbors, police were also able to arrest Watkins, the man who called in the assault, after finding several items from other home burglaries in his house.

Neighbors say they hope other criminals take the recent arrests as a warning.

“It’s terrible, it’s messed up, it’s really childish,” Brownsville resident Paul Bond said. “A lot of things are going on that’s messed up. All of them is not arrested, but the main ones, it’s good for them to be arrested.”

Although in the past Brownsville police say the community was hesitant to come forward about crimes, the department is thankful that is changing, with more tips leading to arrests.

“Some people are calling here [and] don’t even want anything from Crime Stoppers,” Evans said. “They just want to help and get these crimes solved.”

“They doing the best they can,” Bond said. “They keeping watch on their houses and our homes. They are making things better on the streets.”

Both burglary suspects will appear in court sometime in March.

Brownsville police have identified the suspect in a shooting on Tisdale Street and are hoping to make an arrest by the end of the week.