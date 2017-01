WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE EAST OF THE AREA AND DEVELOPING SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL BRING MILDER AIR BACK INTO THE REGION. EXPECT ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES THROUGH WEDNESDAY. A COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WITH CHANCES FOR SHOWERS EAT OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. COLDER AIR WILL FILTER IN WEDNESDAY NIGHT WITH SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES AND DRY CONDITIONS THROUGH THE END OF THE WORK WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com