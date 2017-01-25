Group meets to discuss affects of Haslam’s proposed state gas tax hike

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-On area group met Monday evening to discuss the possible affects of Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam’s proposal to raise the state’s gas tax.

The Libertarian Party of Madison County met for their first initial meeting to oppose the new gas bill.

The featured speaker was Andy Olges from Americans for Prosperity discussed the methods of opposition detailing the possible negative affects of a hike in the gas tax.

“The message that we’re getting across about the gas tax is it’s unnecessary we do not need it, not with a recurring surplus of a billion dollars,” said Corbin Brown, president of the Madison County Libertarian Party.

Organizers say the meeting was also held about raise awareness about the Libertarian Party.