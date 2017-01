Car runs into treeline off busy Jackson street

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police responded Wednesday afternoon after a car left the roadway and ran into a treeline near a busy street.

The wreck happened a little after noon on Dr. F.E. Wright Drive and North Parkway.

Officers on scene said the car veered off the road but was stopped by the trees.

Although the airbag deployed, no one appeared to be injured in the crash.