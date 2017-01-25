Colder Air Arrives Overnight

by weather

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday

Sunny skies have developed over West Tennessee this afternoon allowing temperatures to reach the middle and upper 60s in some spots! It’s the last warm day for the rest of the month though, as a cold front is expected to move in tonight bringing much colder weather in to the area.

TONIGHT

Expect a mostly clear night with clouds moving out allowing for temperatures to drop to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise at 6:59 a.m. Thursday morning. Winds will remain breezy at times with speeds of 10 to 15 miles per hour through the night.

Tomorrow will feature mixed cloud cover over the area. Portions of southwest Tennessee near Memphis will be treated to sunny skies while areas of northwest Tennessee near Paris will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Either way, no matter where you are, it’s going to be colder with highs in the lower to middle 40s – the coldest weather we’ve had since January 8th – 18 days! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

