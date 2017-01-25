Local OB/GYN urges caution when visiting Zika-affected regions

by Amber Hughes

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local doctor wants to give a friendly reminder to West Tennesseans. If you are planning on traveling outside the country this spring, be cautious when visiting Zika-affected regions.

With spring just a few months away, West Tennesseans may have started searching for their spring break destinations — but experts say residents should do so with caution.

Dr. Nancy Utley is an OB/GYN in Jackson who wants to remind travelers to keep Zika in mind while planning their travels.

“The Caribbean, Mexico, many, many popular vacation spots for people in this area should be avoided if you’re planning pregnancy,” said Dr. Utley, an OB/GYN with the Jackson Clinic.

Zika virus is primarily spread through bites from infected mosquitoes. According to Utley, 80 percent of people who become infected do not show any symptoms. But a pregnant woman, even without symptoms, can pass Zika to her unborn child.

“For pregnant people, it’s a significant issue because if you’re infected during pregnancy, there is a concerning number of people who end up having children with defects because of that,” Utley said.

A women’s travel history isn’t the only one that matters. If a male partner has traveled to an affected country, a woman could could be at risk.

“You should avoid pregnancy for eight weeks and, your partner, if your partner is with you, then the two of you should avoid pregnancy for six months,” Dr. Utley said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are some simple ways to protect yourself from Zika when traveling. Using a mosquito net when sleeping, spraying on insect repellent with DEET, wearing long sleeves, and not having sex also eliminates the risk of spreading the virus.

Although Zika isn’t an issue in Tennessee, if you plan to travel, Dr. Utley recommends being aware that Zika hasn’t gone away.

“The mosquitoes don’t have it here that we know of yet, but this is an evolving issue,” Utley said. “Pay attention to what’s going on. Pay attention to the news this summer, especially in regards to pregnancy.”

To read more about the Zika virus and travel precautions, visit CDC.gov/zika.