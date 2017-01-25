Gunman sentenced to 37 years in 2015 Humboldt bank shooting

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A California man who shot a woman twice during a 2015 bank robbery in Humboldt has been sentenced to 37 years in federal prison.

Dominic Williams, 40, of Los Angeles, was sentenced Wednesday to 444 months in federal prison, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton. He will also be required to pay $66,719 in restitution, according to the release.

Williams reportedly shot BancorpSouth manager Janeice Frisbee on March 18, 2015, during the attempted bank robbery.

Frisbee survived and was able to testify in federal court that she was kidnapped, forced against her will, assaulted, and that a firearm was discharged inside the bank, according to the release.

“Dominic Williams’ greed and reckless disregard for human life led him to shoot a law-abiding citizen and attempt to rob a federal bank,” U.S. Attorney Stanton said in the release. “This stern sentence is a clear reminder that individuals who decide to commit violent acts in our community will face severe consequences.”

Williams pleaded guilty in August 2016 to attempted bank robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and felony possession of a firearm.

According to information presented in court, Williams hid inside Frisbee’s carport that morning as she was getting ready to leave for work. Williams was reportedly hiding in the front seat of her vehicle with a Glock .40 caliber pistol. He pointed the gun at Frisbee and asked her if “she wanted to die today,” according to the release.

He then forced her to drive him to the bank, which was not yet open, and let him inside where he demanded money and for her to open the vault.

When Frisbee told Williams she was unable to open the vault, he reportedly fired multiple shots at her, hitting her in the chest and arm.

She then fell to the ground and played dead as Williams shot and kicked out the back windows of the bank and fled.

Williams was arrested a short time later by Humboldt police after the police chief saw him taking off clothing near a dumpster about a block from the bank, according to the release.

Williams reportedly told FBI agents that he attempted to rob the bank as well as where he hid the gun. Agents later recovered the gun along with a mask, duct tape and clothing consistent with what witnesses described, according to the release.

The Humboldt Police Department, FBI, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.