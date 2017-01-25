Information on applying for open enrollment in JMC School System for 2017-18 school year

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Open enrollment and magnet applications are available online at www.jmcss.org, by clicking the “Open Enrollment Applications” button. For families that do not have the ability at home to apply online, enrollment kiosks are available at the Board of Education Office at 310 North Parkway as well as at any school in the district.

For more information on the open enrollment process and/or the magnet application procedures, contact Ginger Carver at (731) 215-2686 or Catherine Korth at (731) 664-2570. All meeting dates and application dates and deadlines are listed on the Jackson-Madison County Schools website at www.jmcss.org.