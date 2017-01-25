Novolex™ employs over 6000 people in North America from coast to coast. From our iconic corporate headquarters in South Carolina… to our 40 world-class manufacturing sites… to our new state of the art professional center near Charlotte… we strive to be the employer of choice in the global packaging industry. Novolex™ Careers include manufacturing, engineering, procurement, supply chain, finance, HR, product development, sales, marketing and an ever-expanding array of others to support our continuing rapid growth. Our team is rich in diversity and our culture encourages continuous personal growth and teamwork in all we do.

Machine Operator

Position Summary:

This position is responsible for operating bag making machines in order to safely produce high quality paper bags in accordance with the job safety analyses, production schedule, set up instructions, operating procedures and quality specifications. We currently have open positions on the 3pm – 11pm shift and also the 11pm – 7am shifts.

Essential Functions & Key Responsibilities:

Understand and follow all safety procedures

Setup and operate bag machine and support equipment to convert paper into bags

Read and verify order sheets

Understand print job requirements and quality issues

Perform quality checks on finished products

Complete daily production paperwork

Maintain a safe and clean work area

Candidate Requirements:

High School diploma or equivalent

Eligible to work in the United States

Successful completion of pre-employment background and drug screen.

Ability to work 12 hour days

Work overtime as needed

Satisfactorily completes training courses as determined by management.

Ability perform the essential functions of the job with our without accommodation.

Physical Requirements:

Requirements include, but are not limited to (all times are approximate):

Standing (Constantly – 7 hours)

Walking (3 hours)

Lifting (Constantly 1-70 pounds)

Carrying (4-6 hours, 1-70 pounds)

Pushing (2-4 hours)

Pulling, Twisting, Climbing (2-4 hours)

Reaching, Repetitive Motions (2-4 hours)

About the Company

Novolex™ is North America’s leader in packaging choice and sustainability.

The leadership of Novolex’s packaging brands sprouts from innovation, a diversity of products and markets, and a dedication to sustainability and quality.

The family of historic Novolex™ brands includes Bagcraft® Packaging, Hilex Poly®, Fortune Plastics®, Duro Bag®, De Luxe® Packaging, Novolex Custom Film & Bag™, International Converter®, General Packaging® Products, and Heritage Bag®.

Each of the Novolex™ brands brings a unique sustainability and product story in plastic, paper, foil, recycling, or composting applications. The Novolex™ brands are unified by four common values: Manufacturing Innovation and Quality; Service; Packaging Choice; and Sustainability.

Novolex™ is headquartered in Hartsville, SC and has 40 manufacturing facilities strategically located across North America, including the worlds’ largest closed loop plastic bag recycling plant located in Indiana. The company has over 6,000 employees in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Novolex™ focuses on customers within the retail, grocery, convenience store, deli, food service, hospitality, institutional, processor and industrial markets. The Novolex™ product portfolio and our engineered solutions are designed to meet customer packaging application needs in the areas of food contact, customer experience, resale items, checkout systems, can liners and packaging operations.

The company rebranded under the name Novolex™ in November 2014. The change signifies a number of great companies coming together under a new name focused on delivering value to our customers, suppliers and employees through broader product categories and markets. Novolex’s family of packaging brands creates value and synergies by covering the full spectrum of retailer and institutional companies packaging requirements.

The Novolex™ name is based on the Latin “NOVO” for new and “LEX” a tip of the hat to Hilex Poly, the first brand to become part of the family. The blue and red of our logo represents the integration of both paper and plastic into our sustainability platform with red and blue being the legacy corporate colors of Hilex Poly® and Duro Bag® respectively.

Our Mission

Novolex’s™ mission is to continue a tradition of leadership established by our historic brands in the areas of packaging choice, customer service, manufacturing innovation, quality, and sustainability.

Our Vision Statement

To be a leading provider of packaging solutions that are environmentally friendly, create value for the customer and Novolex™, have excellent quality, and provide superior service.

We want to accomplish this with an entrepreneurial culture which drives operational excellence and proactively creates ecological solutions.

Our Environmental Mission

Novolex’s sustainability goal is to establish a viable environmental program and product line that:

Reduces the impact of plastic and paper on the environment through recycling and increased recycled content

Sets a high standard of industry leadership and corporate citizenship

Creates meaningful benefits for the environment and the community

Facilitates environmental action by retailers and the community

For more information on Novolex™, visit our website at: www.novolex.com