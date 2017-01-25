Manufacturer to expand in Brownsville, create more jobs

by Mandy Hrach

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Randy Boyd made a special trip to Brownsville Wednesday to announce the Teknor Apex company will be expanding.

“They could choose any place in the world to expand, but they chose Brownsville because of the workforce,” the commissioner said. “They have great workers here, and because of that, they want more of them.”

Teknor Apex officials said the company will invest more than $32 million and create 50 new jobs in Haywood County.

The water hose manufacturer is is the largest employer in the county, according to the commissioner.

The company plans to build a 200,000-square-foot distribution facility in the Brownsville-Haywood County Industrial Park.

“It’s been here for 46 years, and they make continued investments not only in the business that they are in and the people that work for them, but also in the community,” Boyd said.

The president of the Haywood County Chamber of Commerce said the expansion means big things for the city of Brownsville.

“It means more jobs, it means more economic base for Haywood County, and it also boosts our industry here as well,” Steve Hilton said.

The president of the company, Will Murray, said more than 600 employees currently work for Teknor in Brownsville, and he is excited to see new growth.

“We started here 46 years ago with just an empty field,” he said. “Every time you come here, you see another addition, another expansion, and it’s just exciting to see that.”

If you are interested in a career with Teknor Apex, you can apply in person at their office.

For more information, you can visit their website, teknorapex.com.