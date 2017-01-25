Mr. Food recipe for Texas Sheet Cake
What You’ll Need:
2 sticks butter
1 cup water
1/4 cup cocoa powder
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups granulated sugar
2 eggs
1/2 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
FROSTING
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter
5 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 (16-ounce) box confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
What To Do:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
In a small saucepan over low heat, combine 2 sticks butter, water, and 1/4 cup cocoa powder; cook until butter is melted, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and pour into a large bowl to cool. Add flour, granulated sugar, eggs, sour cream, baking soda, and salt; beat until well combined, then pour into a 10- x 15-inch rimmed baking sheet.
Bake 25 minutes, or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean; set aside to cool.
In a small saucepan over low heat, make frosting by melting the 1/4 cup butter with milk and 2 tablespoons cocoa powder. Remove from heat and place in a large bowl. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until smooth. Frost cooled cake.