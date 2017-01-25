Mr. Food recipe for Texas Sheet Cake

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

2 sticks butter

1 cup water

1/4 cup cocoa powder

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

FROSTING

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

5 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 (16-ounce) box confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

What To Do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a small saucepan over low heat, combine 2 sticks butter, water, and 1/4 cup cocoa powder; cook until butter is melted, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and pour into a large bowl to cool. Add flour, granulated sugar, eggs, sour cream, baking soda, and salt; beat until well combined, then pour into a 10- x 15-inch rimmed baking sheet.

Bake 25 minutes, or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean; set aside to cool.

In a small saucepan over low heat, make frosting by melting the 1/4 cup butter with milk and 2 tablespoons cocoa powder. Remove from heat and place in a large bowl. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until smooth. Frost cooled cake.