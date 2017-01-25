Mugshots : Madison County : 1/24/17 – 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Teara West Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Tony Greer Failure to comply, violation of community corrections, violation of probation, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Tiffany Bannister Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Michael Cole Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12London Martin No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Larry McBride Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Kevion Burks No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Jerome Benavidez Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12James Pharr Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12James Marable Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Dewayne Brown Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Daniel Climer Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/24/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/25/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore