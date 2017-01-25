Mugshots : Madison County : 1/24/17 – 1/25/17

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/12 Teara West Harassment

2/12 Tony Greer Failure to comply, violation of community corrections, violation of probation, schedule II drug violations

3/12 Tiffany Bannister Violation of probation

4/12 Michael Cole Schedule II drug violations

5/12 London Martin No charges entered

6/12 Larry McBride Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

7/12 Kevion Burks No charges entered

8/12 Jerome Benavidez Failure to comply

9/12 James Pharr Failure to appear

10/12 James Marable Shoplifting

11/12 Dewayne Brown Violation of probation

12/12 Daniel Climer Violation of community corrections

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/24/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/25/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.