Oil drum spill slows traffic on North Highland

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crews have rerouted traffic after an oil spill Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of North Highland Avenue and East King Street.

A 55-gallon drum filled with burnt motor oil reportedly spilled on the roadway. Workers are applying oil absorbent to prevent the road from being slick.

Hazmat and fire trucks responded to the area to help with the cleanup and traffic detour.