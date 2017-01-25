Search continues for Chester Co. man missing after fire

by Brittany Hardaway

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — After a fatal house fire in Chester County leaves one person dead, investigators are now searching for the homeowner.

“Until you see it up close and personal like this, you don’t realize what a tragedy it is,” neighbor Dianne Vandiver said.

The search for a missing man identified as Thomas David Anderson, 79, continues after his home was engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning.

Roger Vandiver and his wife, Dianne, are neighbors and friends of Anderson and were the first on the scene.

“We could hear popping and shooting,” Roger Vandiver said. “It sounded like shooting. It wasn’t shooting, I guess it was just stuff exploding in the house. The flames were as tall as the trees.”

Although investigators found a body in the destroyed home, a spokesperson with the TBI said they believe that person is not Anderson. Neighbors said the body belonged to a family member

“They found the son,” Roger said. “His name was Brett.”

Neighbors said Anderson’s adult son has been living with him for as long as they can remember. First responders have been searching the area for hours.

“I don’t know where he could be because his vehicle is there and he didn’t hardly ever go anywhere unless he went in a vehicle,” Roger said.

As investigators continue to check the home, friends of Anderson remain optimistic.

“We’re still holding out a little hope that they’ll find him alive, that maybe he went somewhere to visit somebody or something. But we still have a little hope,” Dianne said.

The TBI said the person found in the fire has not been identified, nor the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.