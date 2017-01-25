TBI: Body found in remains of Chester Co. fire

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators have found a body in the remains of a Tuesday fire in Finger, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI has an agent assisting Tennessee Fire Investigation Services in an investigation of the fire that occurred at 420 Patterson Lane in Finger, according to a written statement from Josh DeVine, a public information officer with the TBI.

“The individual has not been identified, nor has the manner of death,” DeVine said in the statement. “Our investigation is active and ongoing.”

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert in connection with the fire.

The sheriff’s office contacted WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Tuesday evening about a search for a man missing after the fire. That man was 79-year-old Thomas David Anderson.

Neighbors say Anderson lived at the home with his adult son.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and wbbjtv.com as more information becomes available.