Three facing murder, attempted murder charges make court appearance

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MILAN, Tenn.-Three men that are facing charges of murder and attempted murder, appeared in court, Wednesday in Milan.

Lawrence Douglas, Lillo Harrel and Uel Pearson appeared before a judge for their preliminary hearing. The three are accused in the shooting death of Rontavious McKinley and injuring another victim last October. Lawrence did not have a lawyer to represent him.

Pearson and Lillo requested the court reduced their bonds, which the judge granted from $1.5 million to $750,000.

The judge decided to delay Wednesday’s hearing, which has been rescheduled for February 24.