UT Martin chancellor discusses goals for new leadership

by Bethany Thompson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college has started off the year with new leadership.

Keith Carver is the 10th chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Carver grew up in West Tennessee, born and raised in Alamo. His wife is also from the area, growing up in Lexington.

2017 brought in change for UT Martin with Carver officially taking over as chancellor.

He has big plans for the school, focusing on what he says is the real reason they are all there — the students.

“Really giving time and energy to focus on current students, make sure they’ve got the support they need to, from freshman to sophomore year and beyond,” he said.

To start off this new season, he is making his way around the region with his “Cruisin’ with Carver” tour, and he made a pit stop Wednesday afternoon with the Jackson Rotary Club.

“It’s really a blessing,” Carver said. “It’s an institution that I really love and identify with, but also an area where my wife and I are both from, so truly it’s a homecoming in that sense.”

So far, the chancellor has met with future students, donors and alumni, but he said his main focus right now are those right at home.

“We want Martin to be out and we want to be visible, and we want to be a part of the solution for some of the issues that are not just facing UT Martin but also West Tennessee,” Carver said. “Whether it’s looking at the unemployment rate or declining population, how can we be a part of connecting with the community?”