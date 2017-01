WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH THE REGION WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS FOLLOWED BY A RETURN TO MORE SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES. EXPECT SEASONABLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND DRY WEATHER FROM THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND WITH HIGHS IN THE 40S TO NEAR 50 AND LOWS IN THE 20S AND LOWER 30S. MILDER WEATHER WILL RETURN EARLY NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpic

kens@wbbjtv.com