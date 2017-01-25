Whitehall Pre-K reopens at new location

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — Whitehall Pre-K students headed back to school Wednesday at the former Nova Elementary School.

A hail storm damaged the roof at Whitehall Pre-K Center in December. It’s been closed ever since.

Some parents said the new location is more convenient. “I’m actually happy about that because I stay like right down the street, so it’s not a big deal,” Twila Carer, a parent, said. “Whitehall is further.”

“I love it,” Alisia Muhammad, a parent, said. “It seems a lot more spacious. Just a little bit far, but we’ll deal with it.”

Parents said they are happy to have kids back in class. “I’m excited,” Muhammad said. “He’s excited to come back to school. I love the school.”

A shuttle takes students from Whitehall Pre-K to Nova.

The district said it hopes to get the roof repaired at Whitehall and move back in this summer.