Bruins look to start fresh in 2017

by Ahmad Hicks

JACKSON, Tenn — The USJ Bruins were knocked out the playoffs last year by Davidson Academy earlier than expected. With the season right around the corner, coach Jack Peel talks about what will be different from this year’s team compared to last years.

“Well I actually did some numbers today, ran some numbers and with at bats and hits and I think RBI’s, we lost like 66 percent of that from last year to this year, so we got some opportunities for some young guys to get a lot of playing time,” Peel said.

In addition to losing the scoring, the Bruins also lost 21 out of their 29 wins from the pitching mound. But coach Peel said they get to start fresh and they’re looking forward to it.