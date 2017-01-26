Closer look at a few applicants for JMCSS Superintendent

by Eric Perry

JACKSON, Tenn — Over two dozen candidates in the running to be the next superintendent of the Jackson-Madison County School Board.

“We have a total of 25 candidates,” School Board Chairman Bob Alvey said.

He said the hard part now begins as the board narrows down the list.

“TSBA (Tennessee School Board Association) is going through a vetting process of those 25 candidates to see which five would best match up against our criteria. They will come and report that back to the school board on February ninth,” Alvey said.

Alvey also said the board is looking for a proven leader who will serve the people.

Those top candidates will have a public interview, everyone is invited.

Below is a complete list of candidates:

Dr. Michael Steele

Executive Principal, Stratford STEM Magnet School

Spring Hill, TN

Dr. Cedrick Gray

Director, Aspiring Principals of New Leaders

Jackson, MS

Dr. Teresa Lance

School Leadership Officer (Assistant Superintendent), Secondary Schools

Colorado Springs, CO

Dr. Michael Booker

Principal, Hardeman County Correctional Facility

Jackson, TN

Dr. Tammy Knipp

Assistant Director of Schools, Operations and Support, Putnam County

Baxter, TN

Ronnie Mackin

Principal Trezevant High School, Shelby County Schools

Memphis, TN

Eric Williams

Executive Director of State Special Schools Operations/Capital Projects Director

Jackson, TN

Dr. Lorene J. L. Essex

Principal, Moving Ahead School of Scholars Learning Academy

Memphis, TN

Dr. Felicia Everson

Instructional Leadership Director, Shelby County Schools

Memphis, TN

Dr. Thomas D. Rogers

Instruction Leadership Director, Shelby County Schools

Memphis, TN

Dr. Eric T. Jones

Resident Faculty, National Institute for School Leadership Washington, DC Jackson, TN

Dr. Allan Sterbinsky

Mayor, Town of Stanton

Stanton, TN

William Wade

Associate Superintendent of Innovation and Student Support, Santa Fe Public Schools

Santa Fe, NM

Hayward Mark Chandler

Superintendent, Des Moines Municipal Schools

Des Moines, NM

Dr. M. Troy Davis

Implementation Consultant, Tyler Technologies

Yarmouth, ME

Dr. Delarious Stewart

Director of Student Disability Services, North Carolina Central University

Durham, NC

Keevin Woody

Elementary Supervisor and Federal Programs Director, Roane County Schools

Kingston, TN

Dr. Christopher Clayton

Assistant Director of Education Services, PA State Education Association

Harrisburg, PA

Dr. Greg Rockhold

Assistant Principal/Athletic Director, Heizer Middle School

Hobbs, NM

Dr. D. Ray Hill

Superintendent, Macon County School System

Oglethorpe, GA

Grant Ward

Transportation Supervisor, Jackson-Madison County School System

Jackson, TN

Dr. Roderick F. Richmond

Executive Director of Student Support Services, Shelby County Schools

Memphis, TN

Dr. Michael John Beresford

Assistant Superintendent, Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Fishers, Indiana

Dr. Tonya Harris

Superintendent, Preclarus Mastery Public Charter School

St. Louis, MO