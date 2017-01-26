Closer look at a few applicants for JMCSS Superintendent

by Eric Perry

JACKSON, Tenn — Over two dozen candidates in the running to be the next superintendent of the Jackson-Madison County School Board.

“We have a total of 25 candidates,” School Board Chairman Bob Alvey said.

He said the hard part now begins as the board narrows down the list.

“TSBA (Tennessee School Board Association) is going through a vetting process of those 25 candidates to see which five would best match up against our criteria. They will come and report that back to the school board on February ninth,” Alvey said.

Alvey also said the board is looking for a proven leader who will serve the people.

Those top candidates will have a public interview, everyone is invited.

Below is a complete list of candidates:

  • Dr. Michael Steele
    Executive Principal, Stratford STEM Magnet School
    Spring Hill, TN
  • Dr. Cedrick Gray
    Director, Aspiring Principals of New Leaders
    Jackson, MS
  • Dr. Teresa Lance
    School Leadership Officer (Assistant Superintendent), Secondary Schools
    Colorado Springs, CO
  • Dr. Michael Booker
    Principal, Hardeman County Correctional Facility
    Jackson, TN
  • Dr. Tammy Knipp
    Assistant Director of Schools, Operations and Support, Putnam County  
    Baxter, TN
  • Ronnie Mackin
    Principal Trezevant High School, Shelby County Schools
    Memphis, TN
  • Eric Williams
    Executive Director of State Special Schools Operations/Capital Projects Director
    Jackson, TN
  • Dr. Lorene J. L. Essex
    Principal, Moving Ahead School of Scholars Learning Academy
    Memphis, TN
  1. Dr. Felicia Everson
    Instructional Leadership Director, Shelby County Schools
    Memphis, TN

 

  • Dr. Thomas D. Rogers
    Instruction Leadership Director, Shelby County Schools
    Memphis, TN

 

 

  • Dr. Eric T. Jones
    Resident Faculty, National Institute for School Leadership Washington, DC Jackson, TN

 

 

  • Dr. Allan Sterbinsky
    Mayor, Town of Stanton
    Stanton, TN

 

 

  • William Wade
    Associate Superintendent of Innovation and Student Support, Santa Fe Public Schools
    Santa Fe, NM

 

 

  • Hayward Mark Chandler
    Superintendent, Des Moines Municipal Schools
    Des Moines, NM

 

 

  • Dr. M. Troy Davis
    Implementation Consultant, Tyler Technologies
    Yarmouth, ME

 

 

  • Dr. Delarious Stewart
    Director of Student Disability Services, North Carolina Central University
    Durham, NC

 

 

  • Keevin Woody
    Elementary Supervisor and Federal Programs Director, Roane County Schools
    Kingston, TN

 

 

  • Dr. Christopher Clayton
    Assistant Director of Education Services, PA State Education Association
    Harrisburg, PA

 

 

  • Dr. Greg Rockhold
    Assistant Principal/Athletic Director, Heizer Middle School
    Hobbs, NM

 

 

  • Dr. D. Ray Hill
    Superintendent, Macon County School System
    Oglethorpe, GA

 

 

  • Grant Ward
    Transportation Supervisor, Jackson-Madison County School System
    Jackson, TN

 

 

  • Dr. Roderick F. Richmond
    Executive Director of Student Support Services, Shelby County Schools
    Memphis, TN

 

 

  • Dr. Michael John Beresford
    Assistant Superintendent, Hamilton Southeastern Schools
    Fishers, Indiana

 

 

  • Dr. Tonya Harris
    Superintendent, Preclarus Mastery Public Charter School
    St. Louis, MO

 

 

  • Dr. Joel Hassell
    Principal, Ripley High School
    Ripley, TN

 