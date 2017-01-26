Closer look at a few applicants for JMCSS Superintendent
JACKSON, Tenn — Over two dozen candidates in the running to be the next superintendent of the Jackson-Madison County School Board.
“We have a total of 25 candidates,” School Board Chairman Bob Alvey said.
He said the hard part now begins as the board narrows down the list.
“TSBA (Tennessee School Board Association) is going through a vetting process of those 25 candidates to see which five would best match up against our criteria. They will come and report that back to the school board on February ninth,” Alvey said.
Alvey also said the board is looking for a proven leader who will serve the people.
Those top candidates will have a public interview, everyone is invited.
Below is a complete list of candidates:
- Dr. Michael Steele
Executive Principal, Stratford STEM Magnet School
Spring Hill, TN
- Dr. Cedrick Gray
Director, Aspiring Principals of New Leaders
Jackson, MS
- Dr. Teresa Lance
School Leadership Officer (Assistant Superintendent), Secondary Schools
Colorado Springs, CO
- Dr. Michael Booker
Principal, Hardeman County Correctional Facility
Jackson, TN
- Dr. Tammy Knipp
Assistant Director of Schools, Operations and Support, Putnam County
Baxter, TN
- Ronnie Mackin
Principal Trezevant High School, Shelby County Schools
Memphis, TN
- Eric Williams
Executive Director of State Special Schools Operations/Capital Projects Director
Jackson, TN
- Dr. Lorene J. L. Essex
Principal, Moving Ahead School of Scholars Learning Academy
Memphis, TN
- Dr. Felicia Everson
Instructional Leadership Director, Shelby County Schools
Memphis, TN
- Dr. Thomas D. Rogers
Instruction Leadership Director, Shelby County Schools
Memphis, TN
- Dr. Eric T. Jones
Resident Faculty, National Institute for School Leadership Washington, DC Jackson, TN
- Dr. Allan Sterbinsky
Mayor, Town of Stanton
Stanton, TN
- William Wade
Associate Superintendent of Innovation and Student Support, Santa Fe Public Schools
Santa Fe, NM
- Hayward Mark Chandler
Superintendent, Des Moines Municipal Schools
Des Moines, NM
- Dr. M. Troy Davis
Implementation Consultant, Tyler Technologies
Yarmouth, ME
- Dr. Delarious Stewart
Director of Student Disability Services, North Carolina Central University
Durham, NC
- Keevin Woody
Elementary Supervisor and Federal Programs Director, Roane County Schools
Kingston, TN
- Dr. Christopher Clayton
Assistant Director of Education Services, PA State Education Association
Harrisburg, PA
- Dr. Greg Rockhold
Assistant Principal/Athletic Director, Heizer Middle School
Hobbs, NM
- Dr. D. Ray Hill
Superintendent, Macon County School System
Oglethorpe, GA
- Grant Ward
Transportation Supervisor, Jackson-Madison County School System
Jackson, TN
- Dr. Roderick F. Richmond
Executive Director of Student Support Services, Shelby County Schools
Memphis, TN
- Dr. Michael John Beresford
Assistant Superintendent, Hamilton Southeastern Schools
Fishers, Indiana
- Dr. Tonya Harris
Superintendent, Preclarus Mastery Public Charter School
St. Louis, MO
- Dr. Joel Hassell
Principal, Ripley High School
Ripley, TN