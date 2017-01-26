Dyersburg police seek to ID rape suspect

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police are hoping a composite sketch can help lead them to two suspects in a recent rape.

The Dyersburg Police Department responded Dec. 8 to a residence in the Milltown area for a report of a forcible rape, according to a release from the department.

Police found that two suspects had entered the home by force. One of the men raped the victim while the other assisted in restraining her, according to the release.

The victim described the suspects as black males between the ages of 20 and 35. One of the men was described as a larger male around 6 feet tall, and the second as thinner and slightly shorter, the release states.

The victim was able to provide a better description of one of the men. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist by providing a composite sketch of that suspect.

Anyone who has information or may be able to identify the suspect is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS (8477).