Investigators need help solving burglaries, vandalism to Obion County Fairgrounds

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

UNION CITY, Tenn.-The Union City Police Department is asking for help finding those responsible for multiple burglaries and vandalism at the Obion County Fairgrounds.

Investigators said they are looking into four burglaries and one vandalism to the concession stands, a camper and other areas of the fairgrounds properties.

“Those three complex buildings had been burglarized but nothing was stolen, someone was in there living, probably didn’t know that all the utilities are turned off during the year,” said Lt. Andy Gibson with the Union City Police Dept.

If you have any information, please contact the Union City Police Department at (731) 88f5-1515.