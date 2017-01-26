Lane College’s Melvin Hamlett honored for nearly a half century of service

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-After 48 years of service to Lane College, Melvin Hamlett, the college’s vice president for business and finance, has announced his retirement.

Since 1969, Hamlett has devoted his entire life to his alma mater. Thursday, the college celebrated his retirement with a last-day reception.

“Working at Lane, a private institution like this you don’t get the greatest pay or the greatest benefits, so your greatest thing is being able to help people, so I hope that’s my legacy that i did help people,” said Hamlett.

Hamlett said he does not have any plans after Thursday, but does plan to relax. Happy Retirement, Mr. Hamlett, a well-deserved one.