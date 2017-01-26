Man charged in 3 thefts from south Jackson Wal-Mart

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man faces shoplifting charges after police say he was caught on camera three times while stealing from a local Wal-Mart.

Franklin Cordero is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise on three occasions in November from Wal-Mart on South Highland Avenue, according to court documents.

Court papers say all three incidents were captured on video.

Police say Cordero entered the store just before 5 p.m. Nov. 15 and put $739 worth of items in a cart. He then reportedly left the store without paying.

A loss prevention employee approached Cordero in the parking lot, and he then fled the area, according to an affidavit.

On the morning of Nov. 20, police say Cordero again stole over $400 worth of items from the store.

That afternoon, Cordero is accused of stealing from the store again, entering around 5:30 p.m. and taking over $200 worth of merchandise.

A photo of Cordero was compared to surveillance footage, and investigators identified him as the alleged shoplifter, according to court papers.

Cordero is charged with three counts of theft including a felony charge.