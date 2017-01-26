Mr. Food recipe for Roasted Root Vegetables
What You’ll Need:
1/4 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 sprig of rosemary, coarsely chopped
3 white potatoes, cut into 2-inch chunks
3 carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
3 parsnips, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
1 rutabaga, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
1 red onion, peeled and sliced into half moons
What To Do:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
In a large bowl, combine oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and rosemary; mix well. Add vegetables and toss until evenly coated.
Place vegetables in a single layer on 2 baking sheets.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until vegetables are fork-tender.