Mr. Food recipe for Roasted Root Vegetables

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

1/4 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 sprig of rosemary, coarsely chopped

3 white potatoes, cut into 2-inch chunks

3 carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks

3 parsnips, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks

1 rutabaga, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks

1 red onion, peeled and sliced into half moons

What To Do:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

In a large bowl, combine oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and rosemary; mix well. Add vegetables and toss until evenly coated.

Place vegetables in a single layer on 2 baking sheets.

Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until vegetables are fork-tender.