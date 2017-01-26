Mugshots : Madison County : 1/25/17 – 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/20Curderise Ward Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Robert Turley Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Trasmen Beard DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Tishanna Bray Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Shelby Shaw Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Nichalos Hughlett Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Maya McNeal Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Kendrick McCord Evading arrest, shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Jonathan Smith No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Jeffrey Collins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Jarius Curry Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Jamar Marks Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Franklin Cordero Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, theft under $500, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Demarcus Drinkwater Simple domestic assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Deandre Bufford Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Darius Cross Evading arrest, identity theft, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Daquan Bryant Resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Christopher Curry Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Casey Sanders Schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Adam Butler Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/26/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore