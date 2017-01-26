Mugshots : Madison County : 1/25/17 – 1/26/17

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/20 Curderise Ward Violation of community corrections

2/20 Robert Turley Hold for other agency

3/20 Trasmen Beard DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear

4/20 Tishanna Bray Driving on revoked/suspended license

5/20 Shelby Shaw Simple domestic assault

6/20 Nichalos Hughlett Violation of probation

7/20 Maya McNeal Assault

8/20 Kendrick McCord Evading arrest, shoplifting

9/20 Jonathan Smith No charges entered

10/20 Jeffrey Collins Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/20 Jarius Curry Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/20 Jamar Marks Aggravated robbery

13/20 Franklin Cordero Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, theft under $500, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/20 Demarcus Drinkwater Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

15/20 Deandre Bufford Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/20 Darius Cross Evading arrest, identity theft, driving on revoked/suspended license

17/20 Daquan Bryant Resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear

18/20 Christopher Curry Aggravated robbery

19/20 Casey Sanders Schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

20/20 Adam Butler Violation of community corrections









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/26/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.