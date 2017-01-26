New exhibit at Discovery Park features Da Vinci’s inventions

by Bethany Thompson

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A new exhibit at the Discovery Park of America is attracting young and old to learn about one of the greatest minds in history.

“The Da Vinci machines and robotics is here, and it’s all the Da Vinci machines,” Katie Jarvis with the Discovery Park of America said. “And we also have some of his robotics back in one of the cubby holes here in the ATA traveling exhibit hall here.”

With more than 60 designs from Da Vinci and plenty of interactive, hands-on inventions, this exhibit is sure to get your mind spinning.

“It’s not just for kids and it’s not just for adults — it’s for all ages,” Jarvis said. “Parents can come with their kids and show them how the different machines work.”

This traveling exhibit is unique in that you can learn what Da Vinci was trying to convey and even test some of his original designs.

“This one is a ball bearings machine, so guests can come and actually twirl and see how it is made the way that Da Vinci had made it in his designs,” Jarvis said while demonstrating one of the machines.

These inventions and models were built exactly how Da Vinci designed them in his books, with contraptions for use from the water to the sky.

“They took his book, looked at it, followed every single step-by-step that Leonardo Da Vinci did, and they built the machines for this exhibit,” Jarvis said.

The exhibit is open now until April 30. The cost is $7 for adults, $6 for members and $5 for all students after park admission.