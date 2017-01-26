Remaining Cold Through the Weekend

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Thursday

Skies will become clearer by the morning with lighter winds overnight so temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 20s by sunrise at 6:59 a.m. Friday. Even though winds will be light, temperatures will feel like they’re in the lower to middle 20s to start the day with breezes blowing.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be overhead tomorrow. It’s going to be another cold and windy day with highs in the lower to middle 40s and winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will feel like they’re in the 30s for most of the day as a result of those winds.

We’re expecting more of the same mixed sunshine on Saturday with clouds at times, but a slight chance for rain and snow showers is forecast for Sunday. We’ll keep you posted on that part of the forecast as confidence in that outlook is still low. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

