TBI: 2 charged in deadly Covington home invasion

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced the arrests of two men in a recent home invasion and homicide in Covington.

Armoni De’Quan Hall and Eddie Lee Poindexter were arrested this week in connection with the Jan. 19 death of 38-year-old Timothy Edwards, according to a TBI release.

Covington police found Edwards’ body in his Douglas Street home.

During an investigation with the Covington Police Department and Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, agents developed information that Hall and Poindexter were responsible for forcing their way into the home and shooting Edwards, according to the release.

Both men are charged with felony first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, criminal attempted especially aggravated robbery, and possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, the release states.

Both men are being held in the Tipton County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and charges are possible, according to the release.