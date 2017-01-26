Williams Sausage to open second Union City plant

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A longtime Tennessee food manufacturer will open a new plant in West Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd announced Thursday that Williams Sausage Company will open a second plant in Union City.

The move is expected to create 266 new jobs in the area over the next five years.

At a news conference, Gov. Haslam said he hopes to make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the southeast for high-quality goods.