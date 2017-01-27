5th annual special needs pageant is this weekend in Henderson

by Bethany Thompson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Beauty queens and kings are gathering this weekend for a unique pageant.

Freed-Hardeman University’s Society of Future Marketers fifth annual Daughters of Job pageant is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Ayers Auditorium.

“This pageant is close to my heart,” senior Kara Jones said. “I love being able to interact with the people that come, love on them and get to learn about who they are.”

This pageant is an event for families who have been affected by developmental disabilities, celebrating their special loved ones in every way.

“They get to show off their talent and just show off how beautiful they are and how beautiful a person they are,” Jones said.

Each participant is given an chance to show off his or her confidence and skills, and at the end contestants are given a thank you gift for being in the pageant.

“We get to share that moment with them, and we just encourage them to be who they are, to love who they are, and show that we love who we are and just give them a moment to shine,” Jones said.

The pageant is free, but any donations will go to Special Needs Athletics. The pageant has raised more than $7,000 over the last four years.