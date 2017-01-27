Humboldt man among 42 charged in Memphis prostitution sting

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday the results of a three-day human trafficking operation in Memphis.

The sting resulted in 38 men and four women being charged with prostitution-related offenses, according to a TBI release.

Among them was a Humboldt man, 43-year-old Mitch Cooper, who faces a misdemeanor charge of patronizing prostitution, according to the release.

During the operation, called “Someone Like Me,” agents posted four ads per day on the website Backpage.com for about seven hours a day.

About 475 men responded to the ads, according to the release. More than 8,779 contacts were made to those ads through texts or phone calls.

For more information on the operation including a full list of those facing charges, visit the TBI Newsroom website.