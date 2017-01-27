Jackson-Madison Co. Library gets $8K technology grant

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — State officials visited the Jackson-Madison County Library Friday afternoon in downtown Jackson to present an $8,800 technology grant.

The funds will help pay for computers, a microfilm reader, software and other technology.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the check along with local representatives.

The Tennessee State Library and Archives recently awarded over $300,000 in technology grants to 114 public libraries across the state.

The library currently offers computer courses, and organizers hope with the addition of new technology it will be able to provide more opportunities.