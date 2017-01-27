Lane College Library receives state grant

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lane College Library received a big boost Friday from the state of Tennessee.

The $3,000 grant, distributed through the Tennessee State Library and Archives, will help purchase archival supplies for rehousing and processing important collections.

Lane College President Logan Hampton accepted the check along with other school representatives.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson, Rep. Jimmy Eldridge, R-Jackson, and Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar, were there for the presentation.