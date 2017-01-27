Mr. Food recipe for Pork Lo Mein

What You’ll Need:

1 pound spaghetti

3/4 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

2 tablespoons peanut oil

1 pork tenderloin, thinly sliced then cut into strips

4 scallions, thinly sliced

2 carrots, sliced diagonally

1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced

1/2 pound fresh snow peas, trimmed

2 cloves garlic, minced minced

What To Do:

Prepare spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Place in a large bowl and keep warm.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine chicken broth, soy sauce, and sugar; mix well and set aside.

In a large skillet over high heat, heat oil until hot. Add pork and cook 4 to 5 minutes, or until no pink remains, stirring constantly. Remove to a plate and set aside.

Add scallions, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, and garlic to the skillet. Stir fry 3 to 5 minutes, or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Add pork and sauce mixture to vegetables and heat 3 to 5 minutes, or until sauce is heated through. Pour over pasta and toss until evenly coated, then serve.