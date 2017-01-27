Mr. Food recipe for Pork Lo Mein
What You’ll Need:
1 pound spaghetti
3/4 cup chicken broth
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 teaspoons sugar
2 tablespoons peanut oil
1 pork tenderloin, thinly sliced then cut into strips
4 scallions, thinly sliced
2 carrots, sliced diagonally
1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1/2 pound fresh snow peas, trimmed
2 cloves garlic, minced minced
What To Do:
Prepare spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Place in a large bowl and keep warm.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine chicken broth, soy sauce, and sugar; mix well and set aside.
In a large skillet over high heat, heat oil until hot. Add pork and cook 4 to 5 minutes, or until no pink remains, stirring constantly. Remove to a plate and set aside.
Add scallions, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, and garlic to the skillet. Stir fry 3 to 5 minutes, or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Add pork and sauce mixture to vegetables and heat 3 to 5 minutes, or until sauce is heated through. Pour over pasta and toss until evenly coated, then serve.