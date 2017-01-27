Mugshots : Madison County : 1/26/17 – 1/27/17

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/20 Alicia Henson Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/20 Terry Hicks Contempt of court

3/20 Terrence Graves Violation of probation, failure to appear

4/20 Tarah Yocum Schedule II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/20 Shawn Riley Violation of community corrections

6/20 Rodrika Rhodes Simple domestic assault

7/20 Robert Borner Violation of parole

8/20 Preston Price No charges entered

9/20 Ontavious Woods No charges entered

10/20 Matthew Scoggin Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/20 Mary Wray Simple domestic assault

12/20 Martavias Pledge Failure to appear

13/20 Marcus Folks Aggravated burglary, simple domestic assault

14/20 Laquan Ragland Failure to appear

15/20 Krista Hamm Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/20 Joshua Hooper Failure to appear

17/20 Isaiah Bumpass Aggravated burglary, theft under $999, violation of community corrections

18/20 Isiah McKee Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/20 Eric Gladney Aggravated domestic assault

20/20 Adam Smith No charges entered









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/26/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/27/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.