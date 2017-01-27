Mugshots : Madison County : 1/26/17 – 1/27/17 January 27, 2017 by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/20Alicia Henson Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Terry Hicks Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Terrence Graves Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Tarah Yocum Schedule II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Shawn Riley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Rodrika Rhodes Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Robert Borner Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Preston Price No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Ontavious Woods No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Matthew Scoggin Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Mary Wray Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Martavias Pledge Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Marcus Folks Aggravated burglary, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Laquan Ragland Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Krista Hamm Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Joshua Hooper Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Isaiah Bumpass Aggravated burglary, theft under $999, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Isiah McKee Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Eric Gladney Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Adam Smith No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/26/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/27/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore