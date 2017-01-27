Search for Dyersburg rape suspects continues

by Amber Hughes

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are searching for two suspects involved in a sexual assault and home invasion. Officers are asking for your help to identify one of the men.

On Dec.8, a woman says two black males forced their way into her Milltown home on the east side of the city. Dyersburg police received a sketch of one of the suspects this week from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“We’ve been actively investigating it since that time and have not been able to develop any suspects,” Dyersburg Police Department Capt. Brett Davis said.

According to investigators, not only did the men break in, but one suspect held the woman down while the other man raped her.

“Obviously this is a very serious crime,” Capt. Davis said. “A person had their residence broke into, which is a violation of their trust, and also experienced a sexual assault.”

The victim was able to give investigators a good description of one of her attackers. Investigators believe the men are between 20 and 35 years old. The victim described one of the men as a larger male about six feet tall. The other suspect was described as slightly shorter and thin.

“As far as I’m concerned, one of the two most violent crimes that could occur to a person, they both happened in this case, and this person that’s responsible needs to be off the street,” Capt. Davis said.

With this unfortunate attack happening in the city, Dyersburg police are reminding everyone to be cautious when answering the door.

“When you’re answering your door at home, make sure that you know who the person is before you open the door,” Capt. Davis said.

Police also say it is a good idea to have a phone in hand just in case you need to call for help.

Anyone who has information or may be able to identify the suspect is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS (8477).