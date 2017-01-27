Sheriff: Woman airlifted after bull attack in Gibson County

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is seriously injured after being attacked by a bull Friday morning near Rutherford.

The attacked took place in a field in the 200 block of Bradford Highway east of Rutherford, according to Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas.

The woman reportedly was flown by medical helicopter to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey said the bull had been purchased recently and was being unloaded from a trailer at the time of the attack.

He said the woman was attacked multiple times.

