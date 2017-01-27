Slight Chance for Snow Showers Sunday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Friday

Temperatures have warmed up to the middle and upper 40s this afternoon thanks to sunshine and despite the windy conditions! More of the same is forecast for Saturday, but the rest of the weekend holds more changes. There’s a slight chance for rain showers in West Tennessee on Sunday and some of those rain showers could have a wintry mix – including snow – mixed in!

TONIGHT

Mainly clear skies are forecast tonight with winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise at 6:58 a.m. Saturday. Even though winds will be relatively light, temperatures will feel like they’re in the middle to upper 20s to start the day with breezy conditions.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow tomorrow. It’s going to be another cold and windy day with highs in the middle to upper 40s and winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will feel like they’re in the 30s and lower 40s for most of the day as a result of those winds.

A 30% chance for rain and snow showers is forecast for Sunday. This means that scattered showers are possible in West Tennessee from morning through evening. We’ll keep you posted on that part of the forecast as confidence in that outlook is still relatively low. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

