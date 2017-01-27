Still no sign of man missing since Chester Co. house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The search continued Friday for a man missing after his home burned down Tuesday morning in Chester County.
Friday marked four days since 79-year-old Thomas David Anderson was last seen.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes remains found in the destroyed home were of a family member.
On Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the investigation.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.