Still no sign of man missing since Chester Co. house fire

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The search continued Friday for a man missing after his home burned down Tuesday morning in Chester County.

Friday marked four days since 79-year-old Thomas David Anderson was last seen.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes remains found in the destroyed home were of a family member.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the investigation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.