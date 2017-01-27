4th annual Sleepy John’s Country Blues Jam is Saturday in Bownsville

by Amanda Gerry

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — They’ll be singing the blues this weekend in Brownsville, and you’re welcome to join the show.

“A lot of people, when they think of the blues, they think of Beale Street,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, executive director of the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center. “But what you have to think about is they started in the small towns of West Tennessee.”

A number of talented musicians started here in West Tennessee, especially when it comes to blues music. One of them being a Brownsville man who started singing the blues in the early 1900s named Sleepy John.

“I think it’s important that we know how we all connect through the music,” Outlaw-Clark said. “And music is a binder, you know. We all connect with music. We all love music, and that kind of brings us together.”

So to celebrate the birthday of this pioneer in the industry, the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center is throwing the 4th annual Sleepy John’s Country Blues Jam on Saturday.

“We have music clinics. We’ll have a harmonica clinic and a guitar clinic. We’ll also have a book signing, a symposium about writing about the blues,” Outlaw-Clark said.

There will also be an open acoustic blues jam followed by a blues concert. Bring your own instrument or just come to listen.

Even if you’re not an experienced musician, you can come to Brownsville and take some lessons.

“It’s all levels from beginner to advanced,” Outlaw-Clark said. “If you don’t know how to even start with a harmonica, it’s going to be a fun way to learn.”

The event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and it’s free to attend.

It is not mandatory, but the Delta Heritage Center requests those interested to pre-register for the clinics. You can do so at the event website.