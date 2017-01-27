Two brothers return to basketball after recovering from shooting

by Eric Perry

TRENTON, Tenn — Two brothers returning to the court weeks after being shot multiple times.

“My favorite sport, I love it. I can’t do anything without it.” Marquez Pirtle said.

Marquez and his brother Terrance Pirtle were both shot multiple times in Humboldt after a basketball game.

“My elbow, my thigh and my ribs.” Pirtle said as he described where he was shot.

Information about the shooting is limited due to an ongoing investigation but Marquez says that night changed his life.

“I got to the double doors of the hospital and I passed out. I don’t remember anything else after that.” Pirtle described.

“To us they were just a part of our family.” John Glisson said.

The Bradford High School Basketball Coach saw the boys just hours before the shooting and says when he heard the news he ran to be with his boys.

“I was able to see Marquez and Terrance before they were transported and that gave me a lot of relief. I was certainly thinking the worse when I was on my way over there.” Glisson said.

Marquez is a senior at Bradford High School and his brother Terrance who is a junior were both transported to a hospital in Memphis.

“Everybody checked on me, it meant a lot to me.” Pirtle said.

He says it was basketball that motivated him to keep moving through the difficult time.

“I had a basketball goal inside the hospital and I just kept moving my left arm a lot.” Pirtle said.

Just a little over twenty days since the shooting, the brothers are back.

“They are irreplaceable on the basketball floor. They are both very talented, both are capable of playing a the next level.” Coach Glisson said.

“I was just so happy to play with my team. It felt so good but I couldn’t play a lot because I don’t have enough air yet.” Pirtle said.

Although he felt short of breath he says the more he played the better he felt.

Marquez says he wants to continue his love for basketball after he graduates and hopes to play in college.