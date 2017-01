WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

WEAK SURFACE TROUGHS WILL PASS THROUGH THE MID-SOUTH THIS WEEKEND BRING A FEW CLOUDS AND BREEZY WEST WINDS. MOST OF THE REGION WILL REMAIN DRY WITH JUST A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR LIGHT RAIN OR SNOW SHOWERS ON SUNDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN JUST BELOW NORMAL. WINDS WILL TURN FROM THE SOUTH ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY BRINGING WARMER BUT CONTINUED DRY WEATHER TO THE AREA.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

