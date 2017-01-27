Woman faces drug counts after search of Jackson home

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman is facing drug charges after officers executed a search warrant Thursday at a north Jackson home.

Tarah Yocum is facing charges after the Thursday evening search of her Marlow Drive home, according to court documents.

Police say they found around 45 grams of marijuana, 15 Xanax pills, 10 Vyvanse pills, seven cyclobenzaprine pills and six hydrocodone pills.

Investigators also found two drug ledgers that listed names of customers and the amount of money they owed, according to an affidavit.

The pills were reportedly packaged in plastic bags. They also reported finding digital scales and $1,283 in cash.

Yocum is charged with possession of schedule II with intent to resale, possession of schedule IV with intent to resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation continues with the possibility of others being charged, according to police.